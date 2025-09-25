Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai Police Constable Assaulted By Wife, Son; Bleeds To Death

Mumbai Police Constable Assaulted By Wife, Son; Bleeds To Death

Mumbai constable’s wife and son arrested for assaulting him during a domestic dispute, leading to his death. Post-mortem reveals 38 injuries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
A domestic dispute in Mumbai has taken a grim turn after a police constable’s wife and son were arrested for allegedly assaulting him and leaving him fatally injured. The case, which was initially logged as an accidental death, was reclassified as culpable homicide not amounting to murder after post-mortem findings revealed multiple injuries and an “unnatural” cause of death.

Constable Found Dead At Police Quarters

The incident occurred on September 9, when Pravin Suryawanshi, 52, a constable posted at Shivaji Nagar police station, was discovered lifeless at his official quarters in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion. At first, authorities registered an accidental death report and launched a routine inquiry.

Family Raises Suspicion Of Foul Play

As the investigation unfolded, Suryawanshi’s brother and other relatives voiced doubts, alleging his death was linked to long-standing financial disputes with his wife Smita Suryawanshi, 42, and their son Pratik, 22. Their suspicions grew stronger after the post-mortem confirmed he had suffered 38 injuries, with haemorrhage and shock identified as the cause of death.

Financial Dispute Believed To Be Motive

According to investigators, tensions escalated after Pravin transferred his properties in Nashik and Kalyan to relatives and handed over his ATM card to his brother for daily expenses. Police suspect these actions angered his wife and son, leading to the fatal altercation.

Assault Outside Police Station, Fatal Attack At Home

A police officer revealed that on the day of the incident, Smita and Pratik confronted the constable outside Shivaji Nagar police station. Later, back at their home, they allegedly attacked him. During the assault, he was pushed against a window panel, shattering the glass and leaving him with multiple deep cuts.

Instead of seeking medical help, the duo allegedly left him bleeding. Hours later, relatives arrived to find him severely injured and rushed him to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Doctors told police that Pravin succumbed to massive blood loss from the deep wounds on his right hand. They noted he might have survived if he had received medical care in time.

On Wednesday, police arrested Smita and Pratik, booking them under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Further investigation is underway.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
