HomeCitiesDelhi Man Robbed Of Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore At Gunpoint Near Bharat Mandapam

Delhi Man Robbed Of Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore At Gunpoint Near Bharat Mandapam

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near Bhairon Mandir, when the victims were en route from Chandni Chowk carrying a jewellery consignment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
A man was robbed of jewellery worth Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in New Delhi. The man was travelling on his scooter when he was stopped by bike-borne assailants near Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near Bhairon Mandir, when the victims, identified as 28-year-old Shivam Kumar Yadav and his associate Raghav, 55, were en route from Chandni Chowk carrying a jewellery consignment.

According to the police complaint, the robbers targeted the duo as they approached the temple’s parking area. Two men on a motorcycle intercepted them and, at gunpoint, snatched away two bags. One of the bags contained around 500 grams of gold and the other filled with approximately 35 kilograms of silver.

The assailants quickly fled the scene. The victims, shaken by the incident, said they were unable to note down the full registration number of the motorbike used in the crime.

Police Launch Investigation

The Tilak Marg police station was alerted soon after the robbery, and a team rushed to the spot. Police have since retrieved CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to track the suspects and determine their escape route.

"The matter is being investigated, and raids are underway to nab the culprits. Police have called in the jewellery store owner to ascertain the amount of the robbed jewellery," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Authorities have intensified efforts in the area, while the high-profile location of the heist, just near Bharat Mandapam, has raised fresh concerns about security lapses in central Delhi.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Bharat Mandapam DELHI NEWS
