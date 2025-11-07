Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cities

Satam doubled down, claiming Mumbai's identity is based on diversity, not religious divisions, and must be protected from being "painted on the basis of religion or colour."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid a growing political storm over his comments following Zohran Mamdani’s historic victory in the New York mayoral polls, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam has doubled down on his stance, insisting that the city must be protected from being “painted on the basis of religion or colour.”

Satam sparked outrage earlier this week after he said Mumbai would not tolerate the “imposition of a Khan,” a remark widely interpreted as a reference to Mamdani, an Indian-origin Muslim and son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, who became New York’s first Indian-American mayor.

The statement drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties, with leaders from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) questioning Satam’s “mental state” and even offering to arrange treatment for him.

However, the BJP leader appeared unfazed by the backlash. “Mumbai will not be painted on the basis of religion or colour, just like what’s happening in some international cities,” Satam told PTI. “Mumbai’s identity lies in its diversity, hard work, and unity, not in political posturing or religious divisions.”

Ameet Satam’s post after Mamdani’s win

Zohran Mamdani secured a decisive victory in the New York mayoral elections on November 5, garnering more than 50 per cent of the votes to defeat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Independent Andrew Cuomo.

Shortly after the results were announced, Satam took to X and appeared to draw parallels between the political climate in New York and Mumbai.

“The way the political colour of some international cities is changing, after seeing the surnames of a few mayors and the ‘vote jihad’ of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, it feels necessary to stay alert regarding Mumbai..!,” he wrote. “If anyone tries to impose a ‘Khan’ on Mumbai, it will not be tolerated! Wake up, Mumbaikars..!”

The remarks came ahead of local body elections in Maharashtra, where voting for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats is scheduled for December 2, with results due the following day.

Uddhav Sena hits back

The Uddhav Sena (UBT) launched a blistering counterattack, ridiculing Satam’s statements as “bizarre” and “communal.” Party leader Anand Dubey said the Sena was willing to fund Satam’s “treatment at Agra’s Pagal Khana”,  a jibe aimed at his remarks.

While condemning what he described as the BJP’s attempt to divide voters along religious lines, Dubey nonetheless asserted that Mumbai’s next mayor would be a “Marathi Hindu.”

“I confidently say that the saffron flag will fly high in the municipal elections, and a Marathi Hindu will become the mayor,” Dubey declared.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Zohran Mamdani



