Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMumbai: 14-Year-Old Among 2 Dead During 'Dahi Handi' Festivities On Janmashtami, 95 Injured

Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Among 2 Dead During 'Dahi Handi' Festivities On Janmashtami, 95 Injured

During Mumbai's Dahi Handi festivities, a 14-year-old boy died after falling unconscious, and a 32-year-old man fell to his death while tying the pot. Ninety-five 'govindas' were also injured in Mumbai, with two in critical condition.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 14-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man died on Saturday during 'Dahi Handi' festivities in Mumbai on Janmashtami. At least 95 'govindas' were also injured during the celebrations in the city.

The boy, identified as Rohan Mohan Malvi, was part of the Gaondevi Govinda Pathak. He fell unconscious while sitting in a tempo in Adarsh Nagar area of Andheri East. He was then rushed to a hospital in Ghatkopar where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, a civic official told news agency PTI.

Malvi did not take part in the pyramid formation since he had recently suffered a bout of jaundice. "He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

Earlier in the day, a 32-year-old man fell to death while tying 'Dahi Handi' in Mankhurd in Mumbai's north eastern part. The deceased was identified as Jagmohan Shivkiran Chaudhari.

According to an official, Chaudhari was tying the handi to a rope from the first-floor window grille of his house in Maharashtra Nagar when he fell. The man was rushed to civic-run Shatabdi Govandi Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

As of 9:00 PM, the number of persons injured during the Dahi Handi festivities stood at 95, with two of them being critical, the official said.

"Of the 95 govindas, 76 were discharged after the treatment, while 19 are hospitalized. The 95 comprise 30 in the island city, 31 in the eastern suburbs and 34 in the western part of the city," he informed.

At least nine govindas, some of them as young as five- and 10 years old, were also injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane city.

Dahi Handi celebrations are common in Maharashtra on Gokulashtami. It is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna and involves groups of 'govindas' forming a human pyramid to break an earthen pot filled with curd suspended in the air with ropes.

 

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Dahi Handi Janmashtami
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
India
Arif Mohammad Khan, VK Saxena: Probable BJP Candidates For V-P Polls Ahead Of Key Meeting
Arif Mohammad Khan, VK Saxena: Probable BJP Candidates For V-P Polls Ahead Of Key Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget