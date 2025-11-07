Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNIA Files Charges In MP Terror Conspiracy Linked To Hizb-ut-Tahrir

NIA Files Charges In MP Terror Conspiracy Linked To Hizb-ut-Tahrir

They are accused of terrorist acts, including burning a police officer's car, and conspiring to establish a Sharia-based Caliphate by recruiting Muslim youths.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted one accused and filed additional charges against five others in a 2023 Madhya Pradesh terror conspiracy case linked with the proscribed Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) terror organisation, the agency said on Friday.

The anti-terror agency has filed its first supplementary chargesheet in the case RC-15/2023/NIA/DLI before the NIA Special Court at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

“With this, a total of 18 accused have so far been charge sheeted in the HuT conspiracy case. The original chargesheet was filed against 17 accused on November 4, 2023,” the NIA said in its press note.

The supplementary chargesheet filed on Friday has named Mohsin Khan alias Dawood, Mohammad Alam, Misbah-ul-Hasan, Yasir Khan, Syed Danish Ali and Mohammad Shahrukh for their involvement in a terrorist act involving the burning of a police officer’s car on the directives of their foreign handler.

“While Mohsin has been freshly charged under various sections of the UA (P) Act and IPC, additional provisions of the UA(P)Act and IPC have been invoked against the other five accused, who had been charged in the original chargesheet,” the agency said.

Notably, the case was originally registered in May 2023 by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Bhopal, “based on information that HuT members were clandestinely recruiting Muslim youth in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India to overthrow the democratically elected government and establish a Sharia-based Caliphate.”

The agency further highlighted: “Secret meetings were organised in the guise of religious gatherings (Dars) to spread anti-democratic ideology, promote communal hatred, and indoctrinate youth into committing acts of violent jihad. The group also undertook physical training and combat-style exercises to prepare themselves for future violent acts, as per the investigation.”

NIA is continuing with its investigation into the larger conspiracy of HuT, and to track the absconding members, sympathisers and overseas handlers to dismantle the terror outfit’s anti-India organisational and financial structures.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Terror Case NIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

States
Modi’s ‘Dunaali, Rangdaari’ Attack: PM 'Warns' Bihar Against Return Of ‘Jungle & Katta Raj’
Modi’s ‘Dunaali, Rangdaari’ Attack: PM 'Warns' Bihar Against Return Of ‘Jungle & Katta Raj’
India
Will Trump Visit India Next Year? MEA Clears Speculation, Reacts To Pak Nuclear Testing
Will Trump Visit India Next Year? MEA Clears Speculation, Reacts To Pak Nuclear Testing
Election 2025
After ‘Brazilian Model’, Indian Woman Goes Viral In Voter Fraud Row Linked To 'Vote Chori' Allegations
After ‘Brazilian Model’, Indian Woman Goes Viral In Voter Fraud Row Linked To 'Vote Chori' Allegations
Cities
Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Mumbai, No Injuries Reported
Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Mumbai, No Injuries Reported
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget