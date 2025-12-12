Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMP Govt Recommends Dismissal Of IAS Officer Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remarks

MP Govt Recommends Dismissal Of IAS Officer Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remarks

MP government seeks dismissal of IAS officer Santosh Verma after his controversial remarks spark statewide outrage, protests, and a charge-sheet move for misconduct.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 08:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhopal, Dec 11 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday sent a proposal to the central government recommending the dismissal of IAS officer Santosh Verma, state president of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Officers and Employees Association (AJAKS), for his "undignified" remarks.

In addition, Verma has been removed from his post as deputy secretary of the Agriculture Department and attached to the GDA without any department or work.

According to an official statement, the GDA has also decided to issue a charge sheet against Verma.

The action comes after Verma, at the AJAKS state level convention in Bhopal on November 23, said, "Until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son and he has a relationship with her, he (son) should get reservation." A video of his statement was uploaded on social media, sparking outrage among the Brahmin community. Following Verma's remarks, demands for action against him were rising not only in the state but across the country.

Furthermore, 65 Brahmin organisations, enraged by Verma's remarks, announced a protest on Friday and a siege of the chief minister's residence on December 14. They also warned that if no action was taken, preparations would be made for a statewide shutdown.

Meanwhile, another recent comment by Verma added fuel to the fire when, while addressing an event, he said, "It is the High Court itself that is preventing ST category children from becoming civil judges... It is the High Court from which we demand a guarantee of constitutional compliance." The controversy intensified as a video of his remarks surfaced, increasing pressure on the government.

Subsequently, an official statement issued late at night said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had taken cognisance of the Santosh Verma case and directed the GAD to take strict action.

It said that Verma had fabricated and forged a promotion order from the State Administrative Service to the Indian Administrative Service, and criminal cases are pending against him in various courts.

The government sent this proposal to the central government shortly thereafter.

The government said that a departmental inquiry against Verma on the charge of obtaining an integrity certificate based on forged and fabricated documents is in its final stages, and that his response to the show-cause notice in the current case is unsatisfactory.

The government also said that he has been continuously issuing indecent statements, and hence, the decision to issue a charge sheet against him was taken.

An official said that the state government can suspend IAS officers but cannot dismiss them, as this power lies with the central government, which comes into effect after the President signs it. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
IAS Officer Controversy MP Government Action Brahmin Organisations Protest IAS Dismissal Proposal
