Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Temperature To Fall By 4-5 Degrees

Rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday as people waited for monsoon showers to ease the hot and humid weather conditions. The weather department has predicted that the maximum temperature may fall by four to five degrees today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR within the next two days, making it the latest onset in the national capital region in the past five years.

According to the weather department, conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further over the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan over the next 48 hours.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has already progressed into more parts of the north Arabian Sea and Gujarat. It has also covered the entire Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, most parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the remaining areas of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the whole of Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Haryana and Punjab.

Yellow Alert Issued for Delhi-NCR

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the region, indicating the beginning of an active monsoon phase. The weather department has forecast more widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on July 2. The maximum temperature is expected to drop by nearly 4 degrees Celsius to around 33°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 23°C.

The IMD has also warned of lightning, thunderstorms, strong winds and rain, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperature To Dip

At around 6 am on Thursday, the temperature stood at approximately 28°C. The region recorded around 83% humidity, with rain probability estimated at 14%. Winds are expected to blow at a speed of around 6 kmph.

The anticipated arrival of the southwest monsoon is expected to provide much-needed relief to residents after several days of hot and humid conditions.