HomeCitiesMiscreants Open Fire On Police Patrolling Team In Ranchi; Constable Injured

Miscreants Open Fire On Police Patrolling Team In Ranchi; Constable Injured

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 02:30 PM (IST)

Ranchi, Sep 22 (PTI) Unknown men opened fire on a police patrol team in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, injuring a constable, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Purvi Rai area within Khelari police station limits around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Jaideep Toppo, officer in-charge of Khelari police station, said, "Constable Ram Sarik has been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi, where he is undergoing treatment.

He added that six people have been detained in this case and have been brought to Khelari police station for interrogation.

"Police personnel were on routine patrolling in Purvi Rai area when miscreants opened fire." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Jharkhand RANCHI
