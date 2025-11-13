Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

An explosion was reportedly heard near the Radisson Blu Hotel in Mahipalpur, Delhi on Thursday morning. According to the fire brigade, they received the call at 9:18 AM and dispatched three fire engines. Currently, the Delhi Police have verified the area and confirmed that nothing suspicious was found.

The DCP South West said, "A call of a blast near Raddison, Mahipalpur was received and staff were rushed to the spot. The caller was contacted, and it was informed that while the caller was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard."

During the local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst, and so the sound had come. The officer said the situation is normal and there is nothing to worry.

This comes just three days after a massive blast killed 12 people and injured dozens of others near the Red Fort in the national capital.

Delhi Red Fort Blast

The November 10 explosion ripped through a crowded street outside the historic monument. The powerful blast shattered shopfronts and triggered panic across Old Delhi, one of the most congested parts of the capital.

Investigators had suspected early on that the bomber was Dr Umar, who had purchased the white Hyundai i20 used in the attack just 11 days before the explosion. DNA samples taken from his family in Pulwama district matched with human remains recovered from the car, confirming that he was behind the wheel when it detonated, sources said.

Officials now link Dr Umar to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) logistics module operating between Faridabad, Lucknow, and south Kashmir. The group allegedly included nine to ten members, among them five to six doctors, who used their medical credentials to procure chemicals and explosive materials.