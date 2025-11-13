Sunny Deol Loses Cool At Media Over False Reports On Dharmendra’s Health: ‘Aren’t You Ashamed?’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSunny Deol Loses Cool At Media Over False Reports On Dharmendra’s Health: ‘Aren’t You Ashamed?’

Sunny Deol expressed anger at paparazzi outside his Mumbai home following false media reports about Dharmendra’s health. Hema Malini and Esha Deol urge privacy as the veteran actor recovers at home.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is currently under severe emotional distress considering his father, Dharmendra's health, lost his cool at the media on Thursday. The actor was clicked outside his Juhu residence, as he walked a bit further, he turned around from his course, joined his hands, and calmly expressed his anger at the media and the prying cameras.

He said, "You have a family, parents, and kids at home, and you are clicking videos like c******". Aren't you ashamed". He then looked at the media personnel stationed outside his residence.

After expressing his anger, the actor walked off.

The reportage over Dharmendra's health by certain sections of the media has drawn heavy criticism from the veteran actor's family and the general populace. The veteran actor was declared dead by a few sections of legacy media while he continued to receive treatment and responded to it. Considering the news came from established mainstream media houses, many artistes from the industry including screenwriting legend Javed Akhtar, who worked with Dharmendra on 'Sholay', and many political figures offered their condolences to the actor while he was still alive. As the veteran actor's family refuted such false reports, many media houses deleted the false news from their social media handles causing confusion among people.

Earlier, on Tuesday, actress Hema Malini took to her social media, and wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy (sic)."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Adakul (@maheshadakul)

Prior to this, Dharmendra's daughter, Esha Deol confirmed that her father is stable and recovering in the hospital.

Esha wrote on her official Instagram handle, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol (sic)".

The veteran actor was discharged on Wednesday, and continues to receive treatment at home.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
Bollywood News Hema Malini Sunny Deol Dharmendra Health Update
