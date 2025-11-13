Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeNewsWorldAsim Munir Gets Lifetime Legal Immunity As Pakistan Parliament Passes Controversial Bill

Asim Munir Gets Lifetime Legal Immunity As Pakistan Parliament Passes Controversial Bill

The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has defended the amendment, saying it will bring “efficiency and modernisation” to the governance of both the military and the judiciary.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan’s parliament has approved a constitutional amendment dramatically increasing the authority of the country’s military chief while curbing the powers of the judiciary, a move that has sparked widespread criticism and fears of authoritarian rule

The 27th Constitutional Amendment, passed by the National Assembly on Wednesday and earlier cleared by the Senate, expands the role of Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief, who is often viewed as the real power centre in Islamabad. The bill will now return to the upper house for minor revisions before being sent to President Asif Ali Zardari for formal assent.

Once enacted, the legislation will create the new post of Chief of Defence Forces, giving Munir command over all three services: the army, navy, and air force. It also grants him lifelong legal immunity, a provision critics say places him beyond the reach of Pakistan’s courts.

'Funeral For Democracy,' Say Critics

Political observers and legal experts have condemned the amendment as a devastating blow to Pakistan’s already fragile democracy.

“This entrenches Munir and future army chiefs in power through a constitutionally protected role that defies democratic norms,” said Aqil Shah, a Georgetown University scholar and author of The Army and Democracy. He added that the immunity clause “makes a mockery of civilian supremacy.”

The amendment also weakens the authority of the Supreme Court, Pakistan’s highest judicial body, by setting up a new Federal Constitutional Court above it. Judges for this new body will be chosen directly by the executive branch, while the president will hold unilateral power over judicial transfers, a shift legal experts warn effectively ends judicial independence.

“This destroys the very idea of an independent judiciary,” said Salahuddin Ahmed, a prominent constitutional lawyer. “It paves the way for lifelong dictatorship.”

Military’s Deepening Control In Pakistan

Pakistan has been ruled by the military for nearly half its history, often under generals who suspended the constitution. Although civilian rule was restored in 2008 after the fall of Pervez Musharraf, the army has continued to wield decisive influence over politics.

Since taking charge in 2022, Asim Munir has consolidated power even further. The army chief has taken on an international diplomatic role typically reserved for heads of state, including two White House meetings with former US President Donald Trump, who reportedly described him as “my favourite field marshal.”

Swift Passage Raises Alarm

The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has defended the amendment, saying it will bring “efficiency and modernisation” to the governance of both the military and the judiciary.

However, political analysts note that the speed with which the bill passed, clearing both chambers in a matter of hours with only four lawmakers opposing it, reveals the government’s weakness and the army’s overwhelming dominance.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the largest opposition party led by imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan, boycotted the vote. The PTI’s leadership has been largely dismantled through arrests and disqualifications since Munir assumed office.

A coalition of opposition parties under the banner Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) accused the government of “shaking the foundations of the constitution.”

Meanwhile, more than 100 lawyers and civil society members issued a joint statement calling the amendment “an assault on the constitution” and criticised lawmakers for pushing it through “without debate or consultation with the legal community.”

A Step Toward Authoritarianism

For many Pakistanis, the constitutional change marks yet another step away from civilian rule. Analysts say it effectively formalises the military’s control over the state, not just through influence, but now through constitutional legitimacy.

“Pakistan has lived under military shadow for decades,” one Islamabad-based political analyst said. “This amendment removes even the illusion of civilian supremacy.”

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan News Asim Munir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast: Reports
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast: Reports
Election 2025
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
India
Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus
Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus
Cities
UP Allows Women Night Shifts With Safety Measures: Consent, CCTV Surveillance And More
UP Allows Women Night Shifts With Safety Measures: Consent, CCTV Surveillance And More
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget