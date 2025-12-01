Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Nashik Housing and Area Development Board, a regional division of MHADA, has launched online registration and application acceptance for the lottery to sell 402 residential flats in Nashik on an advance contribution basis. The registration was formally inaugurated by MHADA Vice-Chairman and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal under the Go Live programme. These flats are located across various housing projects in Chunchale, Pathardi, Makhmalabad, Adgaon and Satpur areas of Nashik city. This will be the fourth housing lottery organised by the Nashik Board in 2025, following the allotment of 846 flats earlier this year.

MHADA Launches Online Registration

The online application process has begun for the sale of 402 flats on an advance contribution basis in Nashik. Sanjeev Jaiswal said the Nashik Housing Board has already released 846 flats for sale this year through three previous lotteries. He said the fourth lottery reflects the Board’s commitment to increasing access to affordable housing. Successful applicants must make payment for the flats in five instalments.

The Nashik Board has included 138 flats in Chunchale, 30 in Pathardi, 48 in Makhmalabad and 77 in Adgaon for the low-income group, totalling 293 units. For the middle-income group, 40 flats in Satpur, 35 in Pathardi and 34 in Adgaon have been offered, totalling 109 units. Prices range from Rs 14,94,023 to Rs 36,75,023.

Application Deadlines & Payment Schedule

Eligible applicants can apply at https://housing.mhada.gov.in

or https://mhada.gov.in



The last date for application and registration is December 23 at 11:59 pm. The deadline for online payment of the deposit is also December 23 at 11:59 pm. RTGS/NEFT deposit payments can be made during bank working hours on December 24.

A provisional list of eligible applications will be published on December 30 at 3:00 pm. Objections and claims can be submitted online from December 30 at 6:00 pm until January 2, 2026 at 6:00 pm. The final list will be issued on January 6, 2026 at 6:00 pm after objections are resolved. The date, time and venue of the draw will be announced separately online.