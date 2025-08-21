Satish Golcha Appointed Delhi Police Chief Day After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced a change at the top of the Delhi Police, appointing senior IPS officer Satish Golcha as the new Commissioner of Police. He replaces S B K Singh, Director General of Home Guards, who had been holding the position in an acting capacity since 1 August.

Satish Golcha Takes Charge as Commissioner

Golcha, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was serving as Director General (Prisons), Delhi before being named police commissioner. An official order issued by the MHA stated: “With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.”

Last year, Golcha was handed interim charge of Delhi Prisons following the retirement of Sanjay Beniwal. Prior to this, he held several key posts within Delhi Police, including DCP, Joint CP and Special CP. He was Special CP for Law and Order during the North-East Delhi riots and has also served as Director General of Police in Arunachal Pradesh.

Security Tightened Around CM Gupta

The assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took place at her Civil Lines Camp Office during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme, where a 41-year-old man from Gujarat, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, allegedly pulled her hair and attacked her. He was immediately overpowered and arrested, and has since been booked on charges including attempt to murder.

In the wake of the incident, paramilitary forces were deployed at Gupta’s residence, and her security detail is undergoing a complete overhaul. Police officials told news agency PTI that complainants will no longer be permitted direct access to the Chief Minister during such hearings. Complaints will now be vetted before being presented to her, and a designated security perimeter will be established to restrict close contact.

Centre Grants ‘Z’ Category Cover: Report

The Union government has approved ‘Z’ category central security cover for Chief Minister Gupta, official sources confirmed to PTI. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took over her protection on Thursday following directions from the MHA.

Under the new arrangement, Gupta, her official residence, and her Camp Office at Raj Niwas Marg will be secured by the VIP Security Group of the CRPF, which also guards Union Home Minister Amit Shah and members of the Gandhi family.

PTI Sources said Gupta has been accorded the cover following a threat perception report by central intelligence agencies. A team of 22–25 armed CRPF commandos will be deployed round the clock. Measures include controlled access to her residence, installation of security devices, and proximate protection through both male and female personal security officers when she moves in public.

The CRPF, which also provides cover to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several governors, places ‘Z’ category security just below the highest Z-plus level.

Gupta, 51, was previously under Delhi Police protection. Her office has described the attack during the ‘Jan Sunwai’ as part of a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her.” The accused is currently in police custody for five days as investigations continue.