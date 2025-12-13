Chaos broke out at Kolkata’s iconic Youthbharati Krirangan after a group of people entered the stadium holding saffron flags and raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans during the Lionel Messi football event. The situation escalated when they jumped over the gallery fencing and ran onto the field, triggering panic and disorder inside the venue, according to ABP Ananda.

The incident drew a strong response from the Chief Minister, who later posted a detailed statement on X, expressing shock over the mismanagement at the Salt Lake Stadium and apologising to football legend Lionel Messi over the unfortunate episode.

CM Says Deeply Disturbed by Stadium Mismanagement

In the post, the Chief Minister said she was deeply distressed by the lack of arrangements at the Salt Lake Stadium. She stated that she was heading towards the venue along with thousands of sports lovers when the incident occurred. Calling it extremely unfortunate, she publicly apologised to Lionel Messi for what transpired.

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of a committee to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure accountability.

Probe Committee to Be Led by Former Judge

According to the post, the inquiry committee will be headed by former judge Asim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and an Additional Chief Secretary as its members. The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the entire episode, identifying those responsible, and recommending measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would take the issue seriously to ensure that such lapses do not recur.