Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): After the NIA court acquitted all the accused in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case, People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said it feels like "Godse's Constitution" is now in effect in the country, accusing the BJP of undermining the rule of law.

Mufti also compared their BJP's celebration of the acquittal to their support for the release of the rapists in the Bilkis Bano case.

Speaking to ANI, Mehbooba Mufti said, "The new norm is that there is no rule of law anywhere... The BJP is distributing sweets for a woman's acquittal who shot at Mahatma Gandhi's photo... It seems that Godse's Constitution is currently in effect in the country. These people have destroyed Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution... The way BJP is celebrating now is exactly how they celebrated when the rapists of Bilkis Bano were released... Godse was the biggest terrorist. He was the first terrorist. What can be a bigger example than this for who are terrorists..."

Mufti also responded to US President Trump's "dead economy" remark, saying that India is spending too much of its budget on defence, particularly on maintaining hostility with Pakistan.

"... We are spending all our budget on defence... It is sucking us dry... The money we are spending on maintaining enmity with Pakistan has weakened our country's economy. After Operation Sindoor, all we hear is what weapons we bought. When all our money is being spent on this, the economy will definitely go down," she added.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said that he did not care about what India does with Russia and that the two "can take their dead economies down together".

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Mufti further said that India's domestic policy, focused on pleasing voters, has become its foreign policy.

"During Operation Sindoor, our chief of defence staff himself said that we were fighting both Pakistan and China. But no one mentioned China's name in the Parliament. Our leadership must realise that our domestic policy can not be our foreign policy. They have made their domestic policy of pleasing people for votes, their foreign policy... That's why Trump, whom we respected so much, has attacked our country the most," Mufti said.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that India will pay a 25 per cent tariff and an additional penalty for the trade deficit. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)