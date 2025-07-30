Congress Wiped Out In Meghalaya Assembly As Lone MLA Ronnie Lyngdoh Joins NPP

Shillong, Jul 30 (PTI) Meghalaya's lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP) on Wednesday.

Lyngdoh, who served as the opposition chief whip, represents the Mylliem constituency.

He submitted a letter of merger to Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma in the presence of senior NPP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

"After examining his letter, I have found it to be in order. Hence, from now onwards, he will be recognised as an MLA of the NPP in the House," the speaker said.

"Lyngdoh has formally joined the NPP today," an elated Dhar added.

The Congress had won five seats in the 2023 assembly elections. One of them, Saleng A Sangma, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tura seat in 2024, while three others joined the NPP.

Celestine Lyngdoh (Umsning), Gabriel Wahlang (Nongstoin), and Charles Marngar (Mawhati) joined the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma-led party on August 19, 2024.

Their defections were recognised by the speaker under the anti-defection law, as they formed two-thirds of the Congress legislature party.

With Lyngdoh changing sides, the Congress is now left with no representation in the 60-member assembly.

The Congress alleged that the NPP was engineering defections with money "looted from the people of Meghalaya".

"The shopping spree of the ruling NPP from the money raised through corruption and looting of the people of Meghalaya continues," AICC joint secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Mathew Antony, alleged.

He likened the defection to the "biblical betrayal by Judas".

"Same as with our 3+1 MLAs who committed their loyalty to win as MLAs with the hand symbol of the Congress party and then betrayed us for the silver coins offered to them," he added.

Antony claimed that while the Congress did not receive Lyngdoh's resignation, it was clear that his decision was influenced by "fear of losing the next elections due to poor individual performance" and the possibility of being denied a nomination.

Asserting that the party would continue to fight for the people of Meghalaya, he said, "Congress was there before these MLAs and we will be there stronger with new leaders inducted into the party in the coming days." The NPP's tally has risen to 32 MLAs, further strengthening its position at the helm of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), which includes the UDP and HSPDP. The ruling coalition is backed by the BJP.

