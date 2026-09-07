Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MCD ordered demolition of dangerous Satya Niketan property within days.

Satya Niketan building collapse death toll reached six; search continues.

AAP leader criticized authorities over building safety, alleging extortion.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the demolition of a building at Property No. 13 in Satya Niketan within three days, citing its “ruinous and dangerous condition”, a day after a building collapse in the area left six people dead.

The demolition order was issued by the Executive Engineer (Building)-I, South Zone, under Section 348 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, read with Section 491 of the Act, news agency ANI reported.

According to the order, the premises were occupied and had been found to be in a dangerous condition, posing a potential risk to occupants and people in the surrounding area.

The MCD directed the owner or occupier to demolish the property within three days of receiving the order to prevent any danger arising from the building.

It warned that if the order was not complied with within the stipulated period, the civic body would carry out the demolition itself. The demolition expenses would then be recovered from the owner as arrears of tax, ANI reported.

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Satya Niketan Collapse Death Toll Rises To 6

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse has risen to six after another body was recovered during late-night rescue operations.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other agencies continue to search the debris for possible survivors.

NDRF sniffer dogs are also being used to locate areas where people could potentially be trapped under the rubble.

AAP Leader Targets Delhi Government, MCD

AAP leader Sanjeev Jha criticised the Delhi government and the MCD over the collapse, alleging that authorities had failed to take effective measures despite repeated assurances on building safety and regulations.

Speaking to ANI, Jha alleged that earlier statements regarding building heights and violations were being used as a pretext for extortion.

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He questioned why similar incidents continued to occur if authorities were genuinely taking action against unsafe buildings.

“If action were genuinely taken, why do these incidents keep happening? The government is responsible; had proper measures been implemented after the initial incidents, these subsequent tragedies could have been averted,” Jha said.

He also questioned why the MCD and local BJP leaders had allegedly failed to identify damaged buildings despite such structures being visible in the city.

Jha alleged that an “extortion racket” had contributed to the situation in Delhi.