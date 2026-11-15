Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage girl brutally murdered inside Delhi clothing showroom.

Accused, sister's brother-in-law, fled after the attack.

Family claims prior assault; police launched investigation.

CCTV footage, showroom staff being questioned by police.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly murdered inside a clothing showroom in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday night after a young man attacked her with a sharp weapon and slit her throat. The accused fled the scene following the incident.

Police reached the showroom after receiving information about the attack and took the girl's body into their custody. An investigation has been launched into the murder, which triggered panic and anger in the area.

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Family Accuses Woman's Relative Of Murder

According to preliminary information, the deceased was 16 years old. Speaking to ABP News, her family members accused a man named Suraj of carrying out the murder.

The family alleged that Suraj was the brother-in-law of the deceased's sister and had assaulted the girl in the past as well. They described the victim as a minor and expressed shock over the killing.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the murder and trying to establish the motive behind the attack.

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Police Examine CCTV Footage, Question Showroom Staff

A team from Moti Nagar police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Officials said a case had been registered based on the family's complaint and that efforts were underway to trace the accused.

Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning showroom employees as part of the investigation. The accused is yet to be arrested.

The incident has caused concern among local residents, particularly as it took place in a busy part of Moti Nagar.