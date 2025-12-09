TTE Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack On August Kranti Rajdhani Express

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTTE Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack On August Kranti Rajdhani Express

He collapsed after complaining of chest pain between Chhata and Kosi Kalan stations. Colleagues attempted CPR, but he was declared dead at a local health center.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mathura (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) aboard the Mumbai-Delhi 12953 August Kranti Rajdhani Express died of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday while the train was passing between Chhata and Kosi Kalan stations in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Railway Protection Force Inspector Avinash Shankar, posted at Kosi Kalan station, said that according to information given by the deceased's colleagues to the guard, the incident occurred shortly after the train crossed Chhata in the morning.

The TTE, identified as Dhiraj Kumar (54), a resident of Valsad in Gujarat, suddenly dropped his mobile phone and collapsed to one side. He complained of chest pain in a feeble voice and then became unresponsive, the officer said.

His colleagues attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but to no avail. The train was subsequently halted at Kosi Kalan station, from where he was taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Officials said he had no known prior history of similar ailments. He was seen checking passengers' tickets shortly before the incident, and later walked to a colleague's coach for a brief conversation when he complained of pain and collapsed within moments.

Doctors said he suffered a cardiac arrest. His family has been informed about his death, the officer said, adding that the post-mortem examination will be conducted after the arrival of his relatives in Mathura. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
