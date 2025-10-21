Freight Train Derails Near Mathura, Disrupts Delhi-Mumbai & Delhi-Kota Rail Traffic

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFreight Train Derails Near Mathura, Disrupts Delhi-Mumbai & Delhi-Kota Rail Traffic

"There is no report of any injury to any of the train's crew," an official said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Twelve loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, disrupting traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai route, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred between Vrindavan Road station and Ajhai station, which comes under the Mathura-Palwal section of Agra Rail Division, at 8:24 PM, they said.

"As per preliminary information, 12 wagons are derailed, which have obstructed the down main line, UP main line and third line. There is no report of any injury to any of the train's crew," an official said.

"These obstructions will severely impact train movements on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kota route."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Uttar Pradesh News Train Derails
