Massive Fire Breaks Out At Vishal Mega Mart In Ambala, Firefighting Ops Underway: Video

A massive fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Ambala, Haryana. Firefighting operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Haryana: Fire breaks out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Ambala. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/o5Zp0Q8rVj — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025