Explorer
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Vishal Mega Mart In Ambala, Firefighting Ops Underway: Video
A massive fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Ambala, Haryana. Firefighting operation is underway. Further details are awaited.
#WATCH | Haryana: Fire breaks out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Ambala. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/o5Zp0Q8rVj— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
Election 2025
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
World
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
World
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Delhi Families Forced To Evacuate As Yamuna Swells, Homes And Markets Go Underwater: PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion
Advertisement