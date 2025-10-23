Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Massive Fire Erupts In Ghaziabad Apartment Building, 20 Families Rescued

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 07:25 AM (IST)
Ghaziabad News: A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area late Wednesday night.  The blaze started around 8:30 pm on the balcony of a ground-floor flat in Divya Apartments, located in Shakti Khand-2, and quickly spread to other floors. Around 20 families residing in the building were safely evacuated, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control within a short time. However, several household items, including furniture and electronic appliances, were damaged in the fire.

“Residents immediately informed the police and fire department about the incident. We dispatched multiple teams from the Indirapuram police station, and fire tenders reached the scene promptly,” a police official said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 07:25 AM (IST)
Delhi NCR News Ghaziabad Fire
