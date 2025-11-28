Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Godown In Maharashtra's Kurla West, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out inside a godown in the Kismat Nagar area of Kurla West on Thursday evening, prompting a quick response from the Mumbai Fire Department.



According to authorities, multiple fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze, which triggered thick plumes of smoke visible from adjoining localities.



Firefighters were engaged in dousing operations, and efforts were made to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures.



No injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



Further details are awaited.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, a massive fire broke out at Shree Rajlaxmi Commercial Complex in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi, Thane district, officials said.



The officials further said that no casualties have been reported so far. Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Bapu Sonwane said the fire department reached the site shortly after receiving information about the blaze and began evacuating nearby residential areas as a precaution.



"We received information around 8 pm that a fire had broken out. We saw that a huge fire had broken out on the second floor when we reached. There is a residential area nearby. We evacuated that area. We are working to put out the fire," Sonwane said.



Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and additional details are awaited. Local residents have been urged to stay clear of the area until the situation is fully contained.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)