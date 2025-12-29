Massive Crowd To Gather At Maa Shakumbhari Devi Temple In Saharanpur For New Year 2026

As the calendar flips to 2026, celebrations are taking shape across Saharanpur. While many plan to ring in the New Year with parties at clubs, hotels, and restaurants, a significant section of the city embraces a more spiritual beginning. For countless devotees, the New Year starts with faith, devotion, and reverence at the Maa Shakumbhari Devi Temple, making it one of Saharanpur’s most iconic rituals.

A Spiritual Start Amidst Festive Cheer

Nestled at the foothills of the Shivalik ranges, roughly 45 kilometers from Saharanpur, the Maa Shakumbhari Devi Temple is more than just a place of worship—it is a symbol of hope and divine blessing. Devotees believe that a mere glimpse of the goddess can fulfil their wishes, drawing millions from across India throughout the year. During the New Year, the temple witnesses a surge in visitors, as people seek to begin 2026 with spiritual renewal and blessings.

From Parties to Service: A Unique Tradition

While urban centres resonate with DJ beats, fireworks, and late-night celebrations, the atmosphere at Maa Shakumbhari Devi Temple is markedly different. Here, New Year’s Day revolves around devotion, charity, and community service. Devotees organise grand feasts, feeding travellers and those in need, transforming the celebration into an act of service. The temple reverberates with devotional songs, chants, and the gentle ringing of bells, offering visitors a serene yet vibrant spiritual experience.

Planning Your Visit: How to Reach the Temple

The temple is accessible via the Delhi-Chakrata road from Saharanpur. Visitors can choose private vehicles, roadways, or private buses to reach the shrine. During festivals like Navratri, many devotees undertake long journeys on foot, sometimes carrying elaborate floats depicting the goddess, adding to the temple’s vibrant cultural tapestry.

Devotees are advised to visit Bhura Dev’s temple, located about a kilometre from Maa Shakumbhari Devi, as part of the traditional ritual before paying homage to the Mother Goddess. This sequence is believed to enhance the spiritual experience and fulfil religious customs.

Anticipating the Crowds on New Year’s Day

With New Year 2026 approaching, thousands are preparing to travel from across the country to seek blessings at the temple. The local administration, along with the temple committee, has stepped up preparations to ensure smooth arrangements, aiming to provide a safe and peaceful experience for all visitors. From crowd management to facilities for pilgrims, every detail is being meticulously planned so devotees can start the year with tranquility and devotion.