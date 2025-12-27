Market In Frenzy As Silver Hits All-Time High, Crosses Rs 2.35 Lakh

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMarket In Frenzy As Silver Hits All-Time High, Crosses Rs 2.35 Lakh

So far this year, silver has significantly outpaced gold, rising by nearly 160 per cent, compared with an 80 per cent increase in gold prices.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Gold and silver prices continue to shatter records, fuelled by heightened volatility in global markets and a growing rush towards safe-haven assets. In a dramatic move, silver surged past Rs 2.35 lakh per kg in the domestic market for the first time, sending shockwaves through the bullion trade. Gold, too, remains on a firm upward trajectory, trading above Rs 1.42 lakh per 10 grams. The sharp rally has sparked intense interest among investors and buyers, particularly as geopolitical tensions continue to unsettle global financial markets.

Silver Hits Historic Highs

Silver has witnessed an extraordinary rally, gaining more than Rs 32,000 per kg in just four trading sessions in the domestic market. Internationally, silver crossed $75 per ounce for the first time, while gold traded above $4,550 per ounce. Market experts attribute the surge to rising geopolitical risks, including tensions linked to oil supply disruptions in Venezuela and military operations against the Islamic State in Nigeria, which have pushed investors towards precious metals.

Gold Stays Firm Amid Volatility

While silver has led the rally, gold prices have continued to climb steadily. Gold has now crossed Rs 1.42 lakh per 10 grams, maintaining its appeal as a hedge against uncertainty. Analysts say expectations of prolonged global instability are keeping demand for gold strong, even as price gains remain more measured compared to silver.

Silver Outperforms Gold This Year

So far this year, silver has significantly outpaced gold, rising by nearly 160 per cent, compared with an 80 per cent increase in gold prices. Beyond investment demand, silver is seeing rising industrial consumption in sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles and solar energy, while supply growth remains constrained. This imbalance is expected to support silver prices in the long term, even amid short-term fluctuations. The sharp rise during the ongoing wedding season has also added to market buzz.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Silver Price Gold Price Silver & Gold Prices
