Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday sought to calm tensions over the government resolution (GR) on the Maratha quota, insisting it would not dilute the rights of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Speaking to reporters at the College of Engineering Pune Technological University, Fadnavis said, “The government resolution (GR) issued in connection with Maratha quota is not going to affect the rights of OBCs. Not a single bogus person will be included in the OBC category. Bogus means those who are not OBCs. Such a precaution has been taken in the GR”, news agency PTI reported.

Rejecting Opposition criticism, he recalled the BJP-led government’s measures for OBCs since 2014. “We set up a separate ministry for OBCs. We brought in different schemes for OBCs, set up Maha Jyoti for OBCs and, most importantly, restored the 27 percent OBC quota which was lost during the tenure of the previous government,” he said, stressing that both OBCs and Marathas remain central to the government’s welfare policies.

On the rift between Marathas and OBCs, Fadnavis maintained that misinformation was fuelling anxiety. “I would like to say that only those who have records of being Kunbi will be given certificates. No one will get certificates without such records. So the OBCs need not be worried,” he remarked, accusing the Opposition of pursuing “politics of extremes” that was impacting students.

Pawar Accuses Govt of Weakening Social Fabric

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, addressing party workers in Nashik, launched a sharp attack on the Mahayuti government, alleging it was working to widen the social divide. “It looks like the government doesn’t want to resolve issues. It is attempting to weaken the social fabric. We must counter it and ensure it doesn’t happen, even if one has to pay a political price. There should be no compromise on social harmony and unity,” Pawar asserted, as quoted by PTI.

He argued that the Hyderabad Gazette’s implementation, which enables Marathas to secure OBC Kunbi caste certificates, would severely affect Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. Several OBC, Adivasi, and Banjara groups have already threatened agitation demanding the withdrawal of the GR, issued after activist Manoj Jarange’s protests.

The veteran leader also objected to the composition of the cabinet sub-committees on Maratha and OBC reservations. “Never in the past has a government committee been constituted based on caste and community,” he claimed.

War of Words Between Fadnavis And Sharad Pawar

Responding to Pawar’s charges, Fadnavis shot back, “Everyone knows what Pawar saheb is famous for. When he says ‘X’, consider it as ‘Y’, and he is famous for it. He is a big leader, what more can I say about him?”

Pawar, however, dismissed suggestions of links with Jarange’s quota agitation. “Though anyone can say anything, we do not have even a slight connection with the Maratha reservation agitation by Manoj Jarange. These allegations are not based on truth, and therefore, there is no need to say anything about it,” he told reporters.

Highlighting the toll on the farming sector, the NCP (SP) chief claimed that 1,186 farmers had taken their lives in the state over the past eight months, with the highest cases from Vidarbha and Marathwada. He also lashed out at the Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy, stating, “All our neighbours have turned against us… the US was dictating to India.”

Pawar to Lead Protest in Nashik

Pawar announced that he would spearhead a protest march in Nashik city on Monday. The NCP (SP) has listed demands including a complete loan waiver for farmers, minimum support prices for crops and milk, compensation for weather-related losses, removal of GST on agricultural equipment, stringent action against fake fertiliser sellers, and lifting of the onion export ban.