Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hit out at the Congress-led government in Karnataka for its proposal to rename Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar metro station after St Mary, calling it an affront to Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said his government was considering the renaming after receiving a request during the annual feast at St Mary’s Basilica. His deputy, D.K. Shivakumar, had defended the move, arguing that it was not unusual for administrations to respond to appeals from local communities.

Reacting sharply, Fadnavis told reporters, “I strongly condemn the Karnataka government’s move to rename Shivajinagar metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary. It is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress has continued its tradition of disrespecting the Maratha warrior king since the days of Nehru, who criticised him in his book Discovery of India.”

Fadnavis further said he hoped Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would reconsider, describing the plan as a decision “based on religion” and “against the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.” He added, “I pray that the Almighty gives him the wisdom not to go ahead with it.”

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalwadi Narayan Swami also criticised CM Siddaramaiah's announcement. "Will they remove the name Shivajinagar? They should not go beyond the limits. Appeasement has become the first choice of the Congress party," he said.

"Because of the appeasement, their party went to the dogs. Still, they are maintaining appeasement politics. We will not allow this," he said.

Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh also lashed out at the Congres government saying its "hatred" for Shivaji Maharaj has been "exposed".

Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress's ally in Maharashtra, said that the matter should not be politicised, adding that the party will write to Siddaramaiah and urge him to name the metro station after Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Anand Dubey, the party's spokesperson, said, "Public sentiments should be respected. Politics should be avoided. The BJP has no moral right to talk about Shivaji Maharaj."