Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFadnavis Condemns Karnataka's Move To Rename Shivajinagar Metro Station: 'Insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji'

Fadnavis Condemns Karnataka's Move To Rename Shivajinagar Metro Station: 'Insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji'

He urged reconsideration, citing religious bias. Karnataka's opposition and Maharashtra BJP criticised the move, while Shiv Sena (UBT) urged against politicisation, advocating for naming it after Shivaji.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hit out at the Congress-led government in Karnataka for its proposal to rename Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar metro station after St Mary, calling it an affront to Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said his government was considering the renaming after receiving a request during the annual feast at St Mary’s Basilica. His deputy, D.K. Shivakumar, had defended the move, arguing that it was not unusual for administrations to respond to appeals from local communities.

Reacting sharply, Fadnavis told reporters, “I strongly condemn the Karnataka government’s move to rename Shivajinagar metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary. It is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress has continued its tradition of disrespecting the Maratha warrior king since the days of Nehru, who criticised him in his book Discovery of India.”

Fadnavis further said he hoped Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would reconsider, describing the plan as a decision “based on religion” and “against the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.” He added, “I pray that the Almighty gives him the wisdom not to go ahead with it.”

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalwadi Narayan Swami also criticised CM Siddaramaiah's announcement. "Will they remove the name Shivajinagar? They should not go beyond the limits. Appeasement has become the first choice of the Congress party," he said. 

"Because of the appeasement, their party went to the dogs. Still, they are maintaining appeasement politics. We will not allow this," he said.

Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh also lashed out at the Congres government saying its "hatred" for Shivaji Maharaj has been "exposed". 

Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress's ally in Maharashtra, said that the matter should not be politicised, adding that the party will write to Siddaramaiah and urge him to name the metro station after Chhatrapati Shivaji. 

Anand Dubey, the party's spokesperson, said, "Public sentiments should be respected. Politics should be avoided. The BJP has no moral right to talk about Shivaji Maharaj."

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News Devendra Fadnavis Karnataka News SIddaramaiah Shivajinagar
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
World
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
India
Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’ As He Renews ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Claim Over ‘Vote Chori’: WATCH
Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’ As He Renews ‘H-Bomb’ Claim Over ‘Vote Chori’: WATCH
Cities
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Scales Gate To Speak To Farooq Abdullah, Claims House Arrest In Srinagar
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Scales Gate To Speak To Farooq Abdullah, Claims House Arrest In Srinagar
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget