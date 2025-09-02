Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMaratha Quota Stir: Entry Of Protestors' Vehicles Blocked In Mumbai As Protest Enters Day 5

Maratha Quota Stir: Entry Of Protestors' Vehicles Blocked In Mumbai As Protest Enters Day 5

More than 60,000 protesters and 7,000 vehicles entered the city on the first day of the Maratha quota agitation on August 29 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Police have blocked all entry points of Mumbai in a bid to stop Maratha quota protesters from entering the city, where thousands of agitators have already gathered to support the stir led by activist Manoj Jarange, officials said on Tuesday.

More than 60,000 protesters and 7,000 vehicles entered the city on the first day of the Maratha quota agitation on August 29 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, they said.

Nearly 5,000 vehicles of protesters were parked in south Mumbai on Tuesday, as per the police.

Instead of participating in the agitation at the venue Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the protesters were seen occupying streets in the area and allegedly violating conditions laid down by authorities while granting permission for the stir.

With the stand-off over the quota issue continuing for the fifth day and more protesters likely to come to Mumbai, the police have blocked all entry points of the city, an official said.

Taking cognisance of the situation, all entry points leading to Mumbai, including Vashi, Airoli, Thane and Dahisar, have been blocked for the vehicles of Maratha protesters, he said.

Barricades have been placed at various entry points of the country's financial capital.

All heavy vehicles have been asked to stop before Mumbai's entry points till further orders, while all light vehicles, including cars, of the common public are being allowed to enter the city after checking, he said.

Emergency service vehicles are allowed in the city, he said.

As thousands of Maratha quota protesters gathered in south Mumbai, police were taking adequate precautions to avoid any law and order issue.

The police were making every effort to avoid any untoward incident in the city, the official said.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Jarange and his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 pm or face action.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police issued a notice to Jarange and his team, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan at the earliest. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra MUMBAI Manoj Jarange Maratha Quota Stir
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget