Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesManoj Jarange Cannot Hold A Protest Without Prior Permission: HC

Manoj Jarange Cannot Hold A Protest Without Prior Permission: HC

Jarange has given the Maharashtra government an ultimatum till Tuesday to grant a 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) grouping.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Noting that public places cannot be occupied indefinitely, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange cannot hold a protest without prior permission from authorities and cited the law and order situation in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said that while democracy and dissent go hand in hand, demonstrations should be held only at designated places.

The bench said the government can take a call on whether to offer an alternative place at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai to the respondent (Jarange) to hold a peaceful protest so that the tempo of life in Mumbai is not disturbed.

Jarange has given the Maharashtra government an ultimatum till Tuesday to grant a 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) grouping, failing which he will march to Mumbai with Maratha supporters and sit on an indefinite fast on August 29.

The court said peaceful protests can be undertaken after permission is sought under the new rules for public gatherings and agitations.

The respondents (Jarange and his associates) are at liberty to file an application seeking such permission from the concerned authorities, the bench said, adding it would then be open for the government to decide the same as per provisions of law.

"It would also be open for the government to offer an alternate place at Khargar in Navi Mumbai to the respondent to hold their peaceful protest so that the tempo of life in the city of Mumbai is not hampered," the bench said, noting that public places cannot be occupied for an indefinite period.

Democracy and dissent go hand in hand, but demonstration has to be in designated places where such a protest can be held, it added.

The court noted that police would be busy with the law and order situation of the city during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which commences on Wednesday.

The high court was responding to a PIL filed by the Amy Foundation challenging the proposed agitation.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf submitted to the court that while the state does not dispute the right of a citizen to stage peaceful protests, however, the same should not be in a way that would bring the city to a standstill.

During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the police force is extremely burdened with arrangements for law and order, and assembly of large numbers of people would be a big strain and cause grave inconvenience, he said.

The bench issued a notice to Jarange seeking his response to the petition and posted the matter for further hearing on September 9. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bombay High Court Manoj Jarange
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Business
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
Cities
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget