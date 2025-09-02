A major accident was averted at Nanthoor junction due to the quick thinking of a bus driver Shashidhar Shetty which saved the life of a two-wheeler rider in Mangaluru. At around 8:45 PM on Saturday night, Shetty was driving the Rajalaxmi bus (route no. 15) from KPT to Nanthoor when he saw a speeding scooter hit a large pothole, skid and throw its rider onto the road.



Acting without hesitation, he hit the brakes just in time, preventing a potentially fatal crash, as per a report on DaijiWorld.

The incident, captured on the bus’s dashboard camera, has since gone viral, earning Shetty widespread appreciation for his quick reflexes. The video has also renewed public anger over the perilous condition of roads in Nanthoor and other stretches of the national highway, where potholes continue to pose a serious threat.

pic.twitter.com/czC1Hv85Xr — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 1, 2025

Karnataka’s Road Woes

The episode comes as Karnataka grapples with its own pothole crisis. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, who inspected several Bengaluru roads on Friday night, said that of the 5,000 identified potholes, 2,400 had been filled in the past four days, reported The Hindu.

He emphasised that officials have been instructed to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures during repair work. His inspection covered Bagalur Road, Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road and Ejipura Road.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declared 264 potholes across the city “irreparable,” requiring partial reconstruction rather than patchwork.

With mounting pressure from citizens and viral videos highlighting the dangers, residents are demanding urgent measures to ensure safe roads before more lives are put in jeopardy.