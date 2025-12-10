Man Shot Dead In Chandigarh: Police Arrest Suspect Who Aided Attackers

Chandigarh: Police arrested one suspect in the killing of a 35-year-old man in Chandigarh's Sector 26 Timber Market, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rahul Sharma (40), was arrested by a joint team of DCC and PS-26 officials under the supervision of the SSP, UT Chandigarh. Rahul Sharma played an essential role in providing logistical support for the commission of the crime, police said.

The accused was produced before the court, where four days of police remand were granted.

Inderpreet Singh Perri was shot dead in Chandigarh's Sector 26 Timber Meket on December 1, triggering a high-level police investigation. According to the police, 10 rounds were fired in total during the attack, with the victim sustaining seven bullet injuries.

The case was registered under Sections 103, 3(5) of the BNS 2023, with additional charges under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and Section 341(2) of the BNS 2023 at Police Station 26, UT Chandigarh.

Further investigation is currently underway.

