HomeCitiesMan Killed After Fight Over Bihar Election Result, Maternal Uncles Arrested

Man Killed After Fight Over Bihar Election Result, Maternal Uncles Arrested

The incident occurred at the under-construction premises where the 22-year-old man from Bihar's Shivhar district was staying with his maternal uncles.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 07:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guna (MP): An argument triggered by political discussions over the Bihar poll verdict resulted in the killing of a 22-year-old man allegedly by his maternal uncles in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the under-construction premises of the police lines in the Cantt police station area, where Shankar Manjhi (22), a labourer from Bihar's Shivhar district, was staying with his maternal uncles Rajesh Manjhi (25) and Toofani Manjhi (27), a police official said.

Police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava said that preliminary investigations revealed that Shankar was a RJD supporter, while the two accused supported the JD(U).

He said the trio engaged in a drunken brawl, which escalated into a physical fight.

Rajesh and Toofani allegedly dragged Shankar to a nearby muddy area and pinned him down, resulting in his death.

Police rushed Shankar to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Bhargava said Rajesh and Toofani were taken into custody, and during interrogation, both confessed to the murder. A case was registered. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 07:33 AM (IST)
Bihar Election Results MP News
