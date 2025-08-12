Man Beaten To Death With Sticks, Iron Rods Over Smoking Hookah In Gurugram

A 33-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death, and two others were injured following a dispute over smoking hookah at a pig farm in Gurugram.

The incident took place in Gudhana village near Pataudi, police said on Monday. Eight suspects have been detained in connection with the case and are being questioned.

According to police, the incident took place late Sunday night. Officers received information about a fatal assault and reached the Pataudi Civil Hospital, where they found that Ritesh, a resident of Gudhana, had succumbed to his injuries. Two others, Manjeet and Rajkumar, were admitted with injuries sustained during the attack.

Man Attacked With Sticks, Iron Rods

In his statement, Manjeet told police that he had gone for a walk towards the village pig farm on Sunday night, where Ritesh was sitting with Krish, Deepanshu, Kaku and two others smoking hookah. A verbal altercation broke out, during which Ritesh was allegedly abused. When Manjeet tried to calm the situation, the group reportedly turned violent.

Around 11 pm, Kaku, Deepanshu and 10–12 others allegedly assaulted Ritesh with sticks and iron rods in front of a grocery store. When Rajkumar and Manjeet intervened, they too were beaten. The attackers allegedly threatened to kill them before fleeing, leaving behind two motorcycles, which were later recovered by police.

Ritesh was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police said preliminary investigation indicates the assault stemmed from an earlier quarrel over abusive language during a hookah session.

An FIR has been registered at Pataudi police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.