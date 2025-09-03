Man Accused Of Making Sister-In-Law Pregnant Marries Her In Bihar Jail

In a rare order, a Patna court directed that a sexual harassment accused lodged in Mandal Jail marry the survivor, who is his sister-in-law, inside prison premises. Acting on the instructions of the Patna High Court, the marriage of Chhotu Yadav alias Badri Yadav with survivor Geeta Kumari was solemnised inside the jail on Tuesday under the supervision of First District Additional Sessions Judge Syed Md. Fazlul Bari.

The survivor had earlier lodged an FIR at the Women’s Police Station, accusing Yadav of sexual exploitation. She also has a three-year-old daughter.

High Court Order In Sexual Assault Case

During the hearing of Yadav's bail plea in the High Court, the Patna bench had directed the trial court to accept his bail bond only after verifying his marriage with the survivor. In line with this order, the District Additional Sessions Judge instructed the Mandal Jail superintendent to conduct the marriage inside the prison.

The ceremony was attended by the accused’s lawyer Vijay Kumar Bharti, the survivor’s counsel Nitesh Gupta, Jail Superintendent Ram Vilas Das, the accused’s father Jaynarayan Yadav, his aunt Kaushalya Devi, and several prison staff.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Mishri Lal Yadav, the case originated from the Laukahi police station limits. After the survivor’s husband passed away, her brother-in-law, the accused Chhotu Yadav, allegedly forced himself on her multiple times. She became pregnant on several occasions but was forced to abort after being given medication.

When she became pregnant again, Yadav allegedly pressured her to terminate the pregnancy and beat her when she refused. Fearing for her safety and that of her child, she left the house and subsequently lodged a complaint against him.

Based on her FIR, the High Court ordered the district court to ensure their marriage.

Court-ordered jail weddings are rare but not unprecedented. In March 2025, a similar case was reported in Bihar’s Siwan, where a man accused of abduction was ordered by the court to marry his partner inside the jail under Hindu rituals. Such orders are passed when both parties express a willingness to stay together, and the court seeks to ensure that the relationship is based on mutual consent.