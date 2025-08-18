Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Weather: Over 200 Stranded After Heavy Rain Batters Nanded; Army To Assist In Rescue Ops

Maharashtra Weather: Over 200 Stranded After Heavy Rain Batters Nanded; Army To Assist In Rescue Ops

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Nanded district, forecasting heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 18 (PTI) More than 200 people were stranded in different villages amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Nanded district, prompting authorities to deploy the Indian Army for rescue and relief efforts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Nanded district, forecasting heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday.

Talking to PTI, Nanded collector Rahul Kardile said the district administration has called in a unit of the Indian Army to rescue people stranded in the floods.

"An Army team of 15 members will be deployed in the Mukhed area of Nanded. Water discharge from dams is also underway. I have also called the irrigation department secretary of neighbouring Telangana state and requested them to manage water discharge from Pochampad Dam in their jurisdiction if needed," he said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 21 people stranded in Ravangaon and Hasnal villages of Mukhed taluka amid heavy rains on Sunday, the collector said.

He said more than 200 people are stranded in Ravangaon, Hasnal, Bhaswadi and Bhigeli villages of the taluka, and efforts are underway to rescue them.

"If needed, we can rope in rescue teams deployed in Latur. Water is being discharged from dams, and we may need teams in Hadgaon, Himayatnagar and Kinwat. An alert has been given to the villages on the banks of the Godavari basin," he added.

More than 65 mm of rainfall was recorded in 80 revenue circles of Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar, Jalna, Nanded and Parbhani districts on Sunday.

The Markhel circle in Nanded recorded the highest rainfall of 154.75 mm. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Mumbai Rains Nanded Maharashtra Monsoon
