Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP, Questions 'Fighting For Rights Now 'Treason' In India?'

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday targeted the BJP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in connection with the violence in Ladakh last month and asserted that fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country.

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally here, Thackeray also likened the BJP to "a single cell organism amoeba".

"It spreads as per its will, forms an alliance as per its will and after the work is done it switches to another (party). It causes stomach ache when it enters the body and disturbs peace when it enters the society. Which is why I call it an amoeba," Thackeray said.

There is no link between the BJP and good governance, he added.

Thackeray referred to the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conflict-hit Manipur and said the PM did not see the tears of people there.

On the alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Thackeray said, "What did we do on July 5 (a reference to the 'victory rally' of MNS and Sena (UBT) after the state government rolled back the contentious GRs on three-language formula for students of Class 1-5 and imposition of Hindi). We had told them that we had come together to stay together. Wherever my mother tongue is in danger, I will not allow any division among Marathi manoos." Speaking about the arrest of Wangchuk and the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Thackeray said Wangchuk is a patriot who developed solar tents for the Indian Army and ice stupas for addressing water scarcity.

"He was praising Modi until yesterday. But the moment he (Wangchuk) started an agitation for the rights of Ladakh, he was arrested under the NSA (National Security Act). Justice and rights are basic necessities of democracy. Seeking justice and rights is becoming an act of treason in the country," Thackeray said.

The government's approach and policy has become that those who resist go to jail, he said while insisting that the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act should not be implemented.

Wangchuk was held after violence, during a shutdown called on September 24 by Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, led to the deaths of four persons, and injuries to 80 others, including 40 police personnel.

Wangchuk was detained under National Security Act on September 26 and is currently lodged in a jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Thackeray also warned the BJP not to question the Hindutva of Shiv Sena (UBT) or else he will expose its leaders with photographs.

The BJP should first remove the green colour from its flag and then target the Hindutva of Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray added.

"Are you satisfied with the poisonous fruits (referring to BJP) born from the RSS' 100-year effort," Thackeray asked Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS' annual Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur during the day marked the organisation's centenary.

Seeking a loan waiver for rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra and Rs 50,000 per hectare aid for them, Thackeray said the BJP-led Centre has money to buy votes in Bihar, but has no funds for flood-ravaged Maharashtra.

Ahead of civic polls in Mumbai, the BJP is again trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims, the former chief minister said.

Accusing the BJP of corruption, Thackeray said, after winning the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, his party will come out with a White Paper on the alleged irregularities in the civic body.

While the BJP looks at it as merchants, his party looks at the city like its own life, Thackeray said.

Thackeray said Devendra Fadnavis, as leader of opposition during MVA rule, had demanded declaration of "wet drought" in the state after heavy rains and floods, but now, as chief minister, claims there is no such term in official records.

Slamming the ruling dispensation, Thackeray said officers are being arrested for corruption but ministers are let off with a warning and not sacked despite presenting evidence.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been demanding resignation of at least three Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ministers for alleged corruption and irregularities.

