Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeCitiesGroom Stabbed On Stage During Wedding In Maharashtra, Drone Camera Captures Dramatic Chase

Groom Stabbed On Stage During Wedding In Maharashtra, Drone Camera Captures Dramatic Chase

During an Amravati wedding, groom Sujal Samudra was stabbed by Ragho Bakshi following a DJ scuffle. A wedding drone captured the attack and Bakshi's escape, providing crucial police evidence.

By : Bhavya Jain | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amravati (Maharashtra): What was meant to be a joyous wedding celebration in Amravati turned into a shocking crime scene on Monday night when a groom was stabbed on stage, an attack dramatically captured by a drone camera that later tracked the assailant as he fled the venue.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at Sahil Lawn on Badnera Road during the wedding of 22-year-old Sujal Ram Samudra. The attacker, identified as Ragho Jitendra Bakshi, allegedly approached the groom on stage and stabbed him three times with a knife, injuring him on the thigh and knee.

Drone Footage Turns into Key Evidence

The drone, initially deployed to record the wedding festivities, ended up documenting the violent assault in real time. According to witnesses, as panic spread among guests, the operator kept the camera rolling and even manoeuvred the drone to follow the accused’s escape. The footage reportedly captured the suspect’s movements for nearly two kilometres before losing track.

Police have seized the video, which clearly shows the assailant’s face and the route he took while fleeing. Officials described it as a crucial piece of evidence in the case.

The recording begins with the attack on stage and then follows the suspect, wearing an orange hoodie, as he bolts from the venue, jumps on a motorcycle parked outside, and rides off. A second man, dressed in black, joins him on the bike as a wedding guest attempts to intercept them. The drone camera trails the pair for about two kilometres before they disappear from view.

“The drone operator’s alertness has been extremely helpful to us,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Chauhan. “The video will significantly aid in identifying and locating the accused.”

Dispute During DJ Performance Sparked the Attack

Initial inquiries suggest the stabbing may have been triggered by a scuffle earlier in the evening during a DJ performance, when both the groom and the accused were reportedly pushed while dancing. The argument that followed appears to have provoked Bakshi, who later returned with a knife.

In the chaos that followed the assault, the accused also allegedly tried to attack the groom’s father, Ramji Samudra, before escaping the venue.

A case has been registered at Badnera Police Station under the supervision of SHO Sandeep Hiwale, and multiple police teams are now using the drone footage to track down the suspect.

“The accused is absconding, but with the visual evidence we have, his arrest is imminent,” officers said.

The injured groom was rushed to RIMS Hospital in Amravati, where doctors confirmed that while he had sustained deep wounds, his condition is now stable.

Also read

About the author Bhavya Jain

The author is an intern with ABP Live English. She is currently enrolled in the BJMC course at AAFT.

 

 
Read
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stabbing Wedding Amravati MAHARASHTRA NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
India
Delhi Blast Was A 'Terrorist Attack', Says Union Cabinet; Adopts Resolution Affirming Zero Tolerance
Delhi Blast Was A 'Terrorist Attack', Says Union Cabinet; Adopts Resolution Affirming Zero Tolerance
Cities
'Red Car' Linked To Delhi Blast Found, Suspect Used Fake Address While Purchasing Car
'Red Car' Linked To Delhi Blast Found, Suspect Used Fake Address While Purchasing Car
Cities
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget