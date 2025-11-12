Groom Stabbed On Stage During Wedding In Maharashtra, Drone Camera Captures Dramatic Chase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amravati (Maharashtra): What was meant to be a joyous wedding celebration in Amravati turned into a shocking crime scene on Monday night when a groom was stabbed on stage, an attack dramatically captured by a drone camera that later tracked the assailant as he fled the venue.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at Sahil Lawn on Badnera Road during the wedding of 22-year-old Sujal Ram Samudra. The attacker, identified as Ragho Jitendra Bakshi, allegedly approached the groom on stage and stabbed him three times with a knife, injuring him on the thigh and knee.

Drone Footage Turns into Key Evidence

The drone, initially deployed to record the wedding festivities, ended up documenting the violent assault in real time. According to witnesses, as panic spread among guests, the operator kept the camera rolling and even manoeuvred the drone to follow the accused’s escape. The footage reportedly captured the suspect’s movements for nearly two kilometres before losing track.

Police have seized the video, which clearly shows the assailant’s face and the route he took while fleeing. Officials described it as a crucial piece of evidence in the case.

The recording begins with the attack on stage and then follows the suspect, wearing an orange hoodie, as he bolts from the venue, jumps on a motorcycle parked outside, and rides off. A second man, dressed in black, joins him on the bike as a wedding guest attempts to intercept them. The drone camera trails the pair for about two kilometres before they disappear from view.

“The drone operator’s alertness has been extremely helpful to us,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Chauhan. “The video will significantly aid in identifying and locating the accused.”

A wedding in #Maharashtra's #Amravati turned into a crime scene on Monday when the groom was stabbed on stage.



A drone deployed to film the function not only captured the attack, it also tracked the fleeing accused and his accomplice for nearly two kilometres. pic.twitter.com/wh1vFUAiCc — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 12, 2025

Dispute During DJ Performance Sparked the Attack

Initial inquiries suggest the stabbing may have been triggered by a scuffle earlier in the evening during a DJ performance, when both the groom and the accused were reportedly pushed while dancing. The argument that followed appears to have provoked Bakshi, who later returned with a knife.

In the chaos that followed the assault, the accused also allegedly tried to attack the groom’s father, Ramji Samudra, before escaping the venue.

A case has been registered at Badnera Police Station under the supervision of SHO Sandeep Hiwale, and multiple police teams are now using the drone footage to track down the suspect.

“The accused is absconding, but with the visual evidence we have, his arrest is imminent,” officers said.

The injured groom was rushed to RIMS Hospital in Amravati, where doctors confirmed that while he had sustained deep wounds, his condition is now stable.