Maharashtra Doctors Go On Strike Against Govt Nod To Registration Of Homeopaths

HomeCitiesMaharashtra Doctors Go On Strike Against Govt Nod To Registration Of Homeopaths

Nearly 1.8 lakh allopathic doctors across the state, including in private hospitals, were participating in the strike.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 12:19 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Doctors across Maharashtra went on a 24-hour strike on Thursday to protest the government's decision to allow the registration of homoeopathic doctors, who have completed a certificate course in modern pharmacology, in the state medical council.

Nearly 1.8 lakh allopathic doctors across the state, including in private hospitals, were participating in the strike, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra president Dr Santosh Kadam claimed.

However, all emergency and critical services were continuing.

The doctors' body has claimed the decision (registration of certified homeopaths) poses a serious threat to the safety of patients and quality of healthcare services.

Earlier this year, the state government directed the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to register homoeopaths who had completed the one-year Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP), to allow them to prescribe allopathic medicines to patients in select cases.

However, the notification was withdrawn after the IMA Maharashtra members, who planned a strike on July 11 but deferred it until further notice, met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and explained about the confusion among patients.

The government issued a fresh circular on September 5, reviving the registration process.

A fresh government resolution (GR) was issued in this regard on September 5, upsetting allopathic practitioners, who decided to go ahead with the 24-hour strike.

All the resident doctors' organisations of government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation medical colleges, the Federation of All India Medical Association, Association of State Medical Interns, and Government Medical College Association are opposing the move and are participating in the strike. PTI SM GK

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Embed widget