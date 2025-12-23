Maharashtra Teen Brutally Thrashed For Refusing To Clean Room, Alleges Hours Of Torture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A shocking incident has come to light from a college in Ukkadgaon village of Barshi taluka in Maharashtra’s Solapur district. A Class 11 student was allegedly brutally assaulted by four fellow students after they forcibly entered his room, triggering outrage in the area and raising serious questions about the role of the college administration.

The injured student, identified as Prasik Bansode, is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Dharashiv. The incident has sparked concerns over student safety on campus, with parents also expressing anger over the alleged assault.

Assault With a Stump, Alleged Three-Hour Torture

According to the statement given by the victim, the four students barged into his room and attacked him with a stump. Prasik has made a serious allegation, claiming that he was beaten continuously for nearly three hours.

Beaten for Refusing to Do Cleaning Work

The victim further alleged that he was assaulted after he refused to clean the room and sweep the floor. The incident has taken a more serious turn as the student claimed that such incidents have occurred in the college earlier as well. He also alleged that the college administration is supporting the accused students.

Following the incident, questions have been raised about the safety of students on campus. There is growing demand for strict action against the accused students and a thorough probe into the role of the college administration in the matter.