Man Drowns 4-Month-Old Son In Drum Before Killing Self In Maharashtra

In a tragic incident in Beed district, Maharashtra, a man allegedly drowned his four-month-old son in a drum of water before taking his own life, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Talwada village of Georai taluka. According to officials, the man, identified as Amol Sonavane, allegedly killed his infant by placing him in a half-filled blue drum and later ended his own life.

Police sources said Sonavane had a history of suicide attempts. Just a few days earlier, he and his wife had allegedly tried to die by suicide following a domestic dispute, but were rescued in time. The couple had been discharged from a local hospital only on Thursday.

Authorities have sent the bodies of Amol Sonavane and his son to the Talwara Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

Man Arrested For Pelting Stones At Mumbai Trains

In other news from Maharashtra, a man accused of multiple stone-pelting incidents targeting suburban trains in Mumbai has been arrested in a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Naushad Ali Abdul Wahid Shaikh, was apprehended on Thursday following a coordinated investigation based on CCTV footage, intelligence inputs, and his previous records, authorities said.

The arrest comes after three women passengers were injured in separate stone-pelting incidents reported between Reay Road and Sewri stations in recent weeks.

During interrogation, Shaikh allegedly confessed to pelting stones at local trains on September 22 and 26, specifically targeting ladies’ compartments near Reay Road station. He also admitted to hurling a stone at another train between Sewri and Wadala stations on September 18, which left a woman commuter injured.

Officials further revealed that around two months ago, Shaikh had thrown a steel chair frame from a moving train between Sewri and Cotton Green stations after being confronted by fellow passengers.

The accused is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to determine if he was involved in other similar incidents.