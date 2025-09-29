7-Year-Old Demands Chicken Dish, Mother Beats Him To Death With Rolling Pin

A gruesome incident unfolded in Maharashtra’s Palghar district where a seven-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his mother for demanding chicken, while his elder sister was also severely injured in the assault.

According to police, the tragic episode unfolded on Sunday when the boy, identified as Chinmay Ganesh Ghumde, asked his mother, Pallavi Ghumde, to cook a chicken dish. Enraged by the request, the 40-year-old allegedly attacked her children with a chapati roller. Despite the boy's critical state, the mother refused to take him to the hospital.

Chinmay succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while his 10-year-old sister sustained serious wounds and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Neighbours Alert Police After Hearing Screams

Officials said the horrific attack came to light when neighbours heard the children’s cries. When the neighbour reached the spotm he saw the boy's body on the floor covered with a sheet. The mother then claimed that her son had passed away due to jaundice.

However, the neighbour became suspicious and lifted the sheet, discovering the boy's body with multiple injury marks on face, chest, and back. He immediately alerted the authorities.

Teams from the local police, the crime branch, and the sub-divisional office rushed to the scene.

The woman was taken into custody soon after the incident. The police have registered a case of murder at Palghar police station and confirmed that further investigation is underway. The rolling pin which was allegedly used in the attack was also seized.

District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh confirmed the details of the shocking crime. “Pallavi Ghumde, 40, lived with her family in a flat in the Kashipada area. Her son, Chinmay Ganesh Ghumde, 7, was brutally beaten with household items and died as a result of the beating. Her 10-year-old daughter was also beaten. A murder case has been registered at the Palghar police station. The Palghar police are conducting further investigations,” he told NDTV.

The case has sparked outrage in the local community, where residents remain stunned by the brutality of the act.