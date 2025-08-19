7 Travelling In Auto Swept Away In Flooded Nanded Road, 293 Evacuated From Villages

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar: Seven people travelling in an autorickshaw and a car got swept away on a flooded road in Maharashtra's Nanded district in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.

Local rescue teams have managed to save three men, while a search is underway for a man and three women, the official said.

The incident occurred on Mujkhed-Udgir Road around 1.40 am, he said.

The official said that as many as 293 people have been rescued from flood-hit villages in the district, which received heavy rainfall over the last two days.

Teams from the state disaster response force have safely evacuated people from four villages as the rescue operation continued for the third consecutive day, he said.

As per data shared by the administration, Barhali and Mukramabad revenue circles recorded 354.8 mm and 206.8 mm of rainfall on Monday alone.

The rainfall in these two revenue circles led to the rise in the level of the Lendi River, which flooded a few surrounding villages. But the situation is currently under control, an official said.

At least 225 people were evacuated from Ravangaon, 40 from Bhingoli, 10 from Baswadi and eight from Hasnal, he said.

The official said that a unit of the Indian Army has set up a medical camp to treat flood-affected persons.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the district, and the situation is under control, he said.

Meanwhile, water storage in 11 major irrigation projects in Marathwada reached 90.03 per cent on Tuesday morning, and discharge is underway from seven dams.

The total discharge from these projects reached 2,94,114 cusecs into the Godavari River valley this morning.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)