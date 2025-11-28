700 Crore Mahakal Temple Land Transferred At Just Rs 1: Here's What Happened In Siliguri

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Siliguri: The controversy around the Mahakal Temple has started once again just before the state assembly elections. This time, the CPM has accused the government of transferring land worth Rs 700 crores to a trust for only Rs 1. On Thursday, CPM leader and former SJDA chairman Ashok Bhattacharya spoke about this in a press conference, and soon after, the Trinamool responded.

With elections approaching and rising tensions between temples, mosques, Hindus and Muslims, this new incident has heated up the political atmosphere.

Mahakal Temple Controversy & CPM’s Allegations

According to the CPM, the land chosen for the construction of the Mahakal Temple in Siliguri is worth around Rs 700 crores. ABP Ananda reported that Ashok Bhattacharya said, if the SJDA had taken up any project on this land, they would have earned at least Rs 700 crores because the value is almost Rs 50 lakh per katha.

He claims the land was given to Hidco for just Rs 1, and then another company received the land through Hidco.

He also said that during the Left regime, the land was fenced with the plan of building an IT park there in the future. His question is why a temple is suddenly being built on land that was meant for industry and employment generation.

The controversy began after the Chief Minister performed a puja at the Mahakal Temple in Darjeeling on October 16 and announced the construction of a new Mahakal Temple in Siliguri.

According to government plans, the land will first be handed to the tourism department, after which a trustee board will take over temple responsibilities.

Mahakal Temple Politics: Trinamool, CPM, & BJP Clash

Trinamool leader and Siliguri Municipality Mayor Gautam Deb has countered the CPM’s allegations. He said a stadium and a convention centre are also being built there, and Ashok Bhattacharya is ignoring those details.

He also accused Ashok Bhattacharya of destroying greenery in Chandmani in the past and handing over land to people of his choice.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also joined the fight. Siliguri BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said that the Chief Minister’s term ends in 2026, and after the BJP comes to power, Shiv devotees will take responsibility for completing the Mahakal Temple.

Where this political debate will lead in the coming days remains uncertain.