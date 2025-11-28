Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities700 Crore Mahakal Temple Land Transferred At Just Rs 1: Here's What Happened In Siliguri

700 Crore Mahakal Temple Land Transferred At Just Rs 1: Here's What Happened In Siliguri

CPM’s claim about land worth 700 crores being transferred for Rs 1 has shaken the pre-poll atmosphere. But the full picture remains unclear.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Siliguri: The controversy around the Mahakal Temple has started once again just before the state assembly elections. This time, the CPM has accused the government of transferring land worth Rs 700 crores to a trust for only Rs 1. On Thursday, CPM leader and former SJDA chairman Ashok Bhattacharya spoke about this in a press conference, and soon after, the Trinamool responded. 

With elections approaching and rising tensions between temples, mosques, Hindus and Muslims, this new incident has heated up the political atmosphere.

Mahakal Temple Controversy & CPM’s Allegations

According to the CPM, the land chosen for the construction of the Mahakal Temple in Siliguri is worth around Rs 700 crores. ABP Ananda reported that Ashok Bhattacharya said, if the SJDA had taken up any project on this land, they would have earned at least Rs 700 crores because the value is almost Rs 50 lakh per katha. 

He claims the land was given to Hidco for just Rs 1, and then another company received the land through Hidco.

He also said that during the Left regime, the land was fenced with the plan of building an IT park there in the future. His question is why a temple is suddenly being built on land that was meant for industry and employment generation.

The controversy began after the Chief Minister performed a puja at the Mahakal Temple in Darjeeling on October 16 and announced the construction of a new Mahakal Temple in Siliguri. 

According to government plans, the land will first be handed to the tourism department, after which a trustee board will take over temple responsibilities.

Mahakal Temple Politics: Trinamool, CPM, & BJP Clash

Trinamool leader and Siliguri Municipality Mayor Gautam Deb has countered the CPM’s allegations. He said a stadium and a convention centre are also being built there, and Ashok Bhattacharya is ignoring those details.

He also accused Ashok Bhattacharya of destroying greenery in Chandmani in the past and handing over land to people of his choice.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also joined the fight. Siliguri BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said that the Chief Minister’s term ends in 2026, and after the BJP comes to power, Shiv devotees will take responsibility for completing the Mahakal Temple.

Where this political debate will lead in the coming days remains uncertain.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cities
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter, Shot in Leg
Breaking: Administration Reviews BLO Performance, Offers Rewards For Timely Completion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget