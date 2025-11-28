Delhi Man Kills Live-In Partner Over Financial Dispute, Dumps Body In Car And Goes To Sleep

A shocking incident has come to light in Delhi's Chhawla area, where an alcoholic live-in partner murdered his 35-year-old female partner over a financial dispute.

According to reports, the two had a fight over money. The accused, Virendra, was drunk at the time and, in a fit of rage, pushed the woman onto the bed and pressed his elbow against her neck. She died within minutes.

The accused was living in a live-in relationship for two years. Police investigations have revealed that the accused, Virendra, is married and has children. Despite this, he has been living in a live-in relationship with the woman for the past two years.

The woman previously owned a house in Palam, which the cpuple sold together. Virendra used the money to buy a three-story house in Chhawla in August, but registered the house in his own name. After selling the house, the woman was left with approximately Rs 21 lakhs, which he retained. This issue had been a source of long-standing tension between the two.

Man Dumps Body In Car, Then Goes To Sleep

After the murder, Virendra panicked and called a male and female friend to his house. Together, the three took the woman's body downstairs in their car. The plan was to drive the body away and dispose of it, so as not to arouse suspicion. However, under the influence of alcohol, Virendra couldn't drive the car more than 100 meters and returned home. He left the body in the car, went upstairs to his room, drank again, and fell asleep.

Around 9 AM, a neighbour noticed the car. He was shocked to see the woman's body inside. The neighbour, who believed the two were husband and wife, immediately called the police.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested Virendra, who was sleeping in his home. His two friends fled the scene. Police are conducting raids to search for them. The Chhawla police station has registered a case of murder. According to the officer, there was a long-standing tension over financial disputes and property, which ultimately escalated into murder.

Police are now investigating whether the two friends were present at the time of the murder or were called in later. They are also intensifying the search for the two friends involved in the attempted disposal of the body.