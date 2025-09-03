Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMadhya Pradesh Teacher Forced To Apologise for Stopping Students From Wearing Tilak, Kalawa

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Forced To Apologise for Stopping Students From Wearing Tilak, Kalawa

In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim guest teacher, Shahrukh Pathan, was forced to publicly apologize after objecting to Hindu students wearing tilak and kalawa.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An incident has surfaced from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, where a teacher was forced to apologise publicly. A Muslim teacher who allegedly stopped Class 9 students from wearing a tilak on their foreheads and a kalawa (sacred thread) on their wrists had to hold his ears and apologise in front of everyone. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking wide debate across the region.

The matter unfolded at Sandipani School in Bistan, where guest teacher Shahrukh Pathan, posted in Class 2, reportedly objected to students wearing tilak and kalawa. His action angered students and their parents. Following complaints from Class 9 students, members of the local Sakal Hindu Samaj staged a protest.

Dozens of people gathered at the school and met principal Balram Bhanwar, demanding the teacher’s removal. Protesters accused him of hurting religious sentiments and attempting to distance children from their traditions. Many parents and locals raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” during the demonstration.

As the uproar grew, the teacher, Shahrukh Pathan, publicly apologised by holding his ears and performing sit-ups. He also submitted a written apology, admitting his mistake. The video of him apologising has since gone viral, with chants of protest clearly audible in the background.

Meanwhile, the Sakal Hindu Samaj has demanded that the teacher be removed immediately. Principal Balram Bhanwar said the matter has been reported to higher authorities and further action will be taken as per rules.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget