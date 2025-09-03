Madhya Pradesh Teacher Forced To Apologise for Stopping Students From Wearing Tilak, Kalawa

An incident has surfaced from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, where a teacher was forced to apologise publicly. A Muslim teacher who allegedly stopped Class 9 students from wearing a tilak on their foreheads and a kalawa (sacred thread) on their wrists had to hold his ears and apologise in front of everyone. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking wide debate across the region.

The matter unfolded at Sandipani School in Bistan, where guest teacher Shahrukh Pathan, posted in Class 2, reportedly objected to students wearing tilak and kalawa. His action angered students and their parents. Following complaints from Class 9 students, members of the local Sakal Hindu Samaj staged a protest.

Dozens of people gathered at the school and met principal Balram Bhanwar, demanding the teacher’s removal. Protesters accused him of hurting religious sentiments and attempting to distance children from their traditions. Many parents and locals raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” during the demonstration.

As the uproar grew, the teacher, Shahrukh Pathan, publicly apologised by holding his ears and performing sit-ups. He also submitted a written apology, admitting his mistake. The video of him apologising has since gone viral, with chants of protest clearly audible in the background.

Meanwhile, the Sakal Hindu Samaj has demanded that the teacher be removed immediately. Principal Balram Bhanwar said the matter has been reported to higher authorities and further action will be taken as per rules.