Madhya Pradesh Doctor Held In Cough Syrup Deaths Case Confesses To Taking Commission: Police

A district court in Madhya Pradesh has refused bail to paediatrician Dr Praveen Soni, arrested in connection with the Coldrif cough syrup deaths, after police informed the court that he had admitted to receiving a 10 per cent commission from the manufacturer for prescribing the medicine.

Commission And Consequences

According to investigators, Dr Soni and several other doctors continued prescribing the syrup despite observing that children who consumed it developed severe urine retention and kidney complications. Police told the court that prescriptions continued even as evidence mounted of the drug’s adverse effects on young patients, India Today reported.

During interrogation, officers said, Dr Soni confessed to accepting a 10 per cent cut from the company for promoting the syrup. The court was informed that at least seven children had died after being prescribed Coldrif, while six others were undergoing treatment for kidney failure at a hospital in Nagpur.

Investigators found that Dr Soni had prescribed the syrup to several children under five years of age between 24 August and 4 October, despite knowing that it was not recommended for such young patients.

Early Deaths Raise Alarm

Police records show that the first child death occurred on 29 August, when a four-year-old died after being administered Coldrif for a cough. A second case followed on 5 September, when a three-year-old girl died after developing acute kidney failure and losing the ability to urinate.

Guidelines Ignored

In its 8 October order, the court cited the Union Health Ministry’s 2023 guidelines, which clearly warn that Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) medicines such as Coldrif must not be prescribed to children below four years of age.

Despite these directives, the court noted, Dr Soni continued prescribing the syrup, describing the allegations against him as “serious and deeply concerning”. The judge held that there was prima facie evidence of negligence and ethical violations.

Defence and Court’s Observation

Dr Soni’s counsel argued that Coldrif had been in use for more than 15 years to treat cough and cold symptoms, contending that the doctor could not be held responsible for the formulation or quality of the drug. The defence maintained that the syrup was prescribed in good faith, without knowledge of any toxic ingredient.

The court, however, rejected the bail plea, ruling that the gravity of the charges and the number of fatalities required continued custody for further investigation.

Toxic Compound Detected

Police registered an FIR on 4 October after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of ethylene glycol, a toxic chemical, in Coldrif syrup samples. Investigators believe the compound caused the kidney failure cases and subsequent deaths.

Authorities are now widening the probe to trace the supply chain, company officials, and doctors allegedly involved in promoting the drug for financial gain.

The Madhya Pradesh government has since banned the sale and use of Coldrif across the state as part of a broader crackdown on unregulated paediatric medicines.