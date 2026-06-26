Heavy Security Across Madhya Pradesh For Muharram; Commercial Vehicles Restricted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhya Pradesh observes Muharram Friday, commemorating Imam Hussain's sacrifice.

Bhopal hosts main procession, thousands expected statewide participation.

Elaborate security, flag marches conducted; traffic diversions imposed.

Bhopal: (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is set to observe Muharram with religious fervour on Friday, with elaborate security arrangements in place across the state.

The main mourning procession will be taken out in Bhopal, while similar processions will be held in several other districts under tight police security.

Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in the Battle of Karbala. The occasion is observed with mourning processions, religious discourses and the carrying of Tazias, Burraqs and ceremonial floats. Religious scholars will narrate the events of Karbala and highlight Imam Hussain's sacrifice for truth and justice.

In Bhopal, the main procession will begin from the Fatehgarh area and pass through Moti Masjid Square before reaching the Karbala grounds on VIP Road. Processions from different parts of the city will assemble at Peer Gate and later join the main procession. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate.

The police have deployed a large number of personnel along the procession route to maintain law and order. Additional security has been arranged at sensitive locations, including Bharat Talkies, Nadra Bus Stand, Shahjahanabad, Royal Market, Kohefiza T-junction and the Karbala grounds.

Senior police officers will supervise the security arrangements throughout the day. Traffic diversions have been imposed on several roads in the city.

The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles has been restricted in the Old City during the procession. The administration has advised commuters to use alternative routes, particularly those travelling to Raja Bhoj Airport and Bhopal railway station.

Meanwhile, police conducted flag marches in several districts, including Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam and Khargone, ahead of the Muharram processions.

Security has been strengthened in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident and ensure peaceful observance of the occasion.

District administrations have appealed to people to maintain communal harmony and cooperate with the police.

Police officials said adequate security arrangements, surveillance and crowd management measures have been put in place across the state. Police personnel will remain deployed until the conclusion of the processions to ensure the religious event passes off peacefully.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)