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English NewsCitiesSnake Bites 6 Tribal Girls At School In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli; 3 Dead

Snake Bites 6 Tribal Girls At School In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli; 3 Dead

The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday in the hostel of the aided tribal residential school, located in Japtalai village, about 10 km from Dhanora taluka headquarters.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): Three tribal girls died and as many others were undergoing treatment after a venomous snake bit them at a residential school in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, prompting the district administration to launch an inquiry into the incident, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday in the hostel of the aided tribal residential school, located in Japtalai village, about 10 km from Dhanora taluka headquarters, a district administration official said.

A venomous snake bit the minors while they were sleeping on the floor in the school's hostel. Three of them, aged 8, 12 and 14, died. Three other girls, in the age group of 11 to 14, were receiving treatment for snakebite, he said.

District Collector Avishyant Panda said a detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain exactly how the incident occurred, whether adequate protective measures were in place at the students' accommodation, and whether the school management complied with required safety rules and precautions.

A thorough inspection of the school's safety arrangements will be done, he said in a statement, while expressing sorrow over the incident.

Three students were undergoing treatment. They were promptly administered the anti-venom medicines, and medical teams were closely monitoring their condition, he said.

The collector instructed the district surgeon to ensure no deficiencies in treatment and that the students receive special care.

Teams from the Tribal Development Department will inspect the site and gather necessary information. If negligence or safety lapses are found during the probe, responsibility will be fixed, and action will be taken against the guilty as per rules, Panda said.

Gadchiroli's co-guardian minister Ashish Jaiswal also expressed sorrow over the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Jaiswal said he has instructed the administration to provide all necessary medical facilities and support to the students undergoing treatment.

After the Tribal Development Department team's inquiry report is received, responsibility will be fixed, and further action will be taken based on its findings, the minister said in a statement. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Aug 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadchiroli Snake Bite Maharashtra Maharashtra'
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