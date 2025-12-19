Lucknow Shock: Three-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head While Playing At Home In Indira Nagar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A three-year-old girl was seriously injured after a bullet struck her head while she was playing outside her home in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar area, triggering alarm and a police investigation into the source of the firing. The incident occurred on December 16 in Bastauli locality under the Ghazipur police station limits.

According to initial information, the child, daughter of local resident Ramesh Kumar, was playing near a goatshed in the evening when a bullet pierced through a tin shed and hit her on the head. At the time, family members did not realise she had been shot and rushed her to hospital only after noticing her condition deteriorate.

Injury Discovered at Hospital, Child Out of Danger

It was only at the hospital that doctors confirmed the girl had suffered a gunshot injury to the head. The revelation left the family shocked, as there had been no sound or visible sign to suggest firing nearby.

Police sources said the child is currently out of danger and undergoing treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable.

Police Probe Source of Bullet, Check Licensed Weapons

On Thursday, Bastauli resident Ramesh informed the police about the incident. Acting swiftly, Ghazipur police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Maurya reached the family’s home and began an investigation.

Police teams are now probing the case from all possible angles, focusing on where the bullet came from and why it was fired. Officers are also verifying information about licensed firearm holders in Bastauli village and surrounding areas to trace the origin of the shot.

The matter pertains to the Ghazipur police station area, and further investigation is underway to establish accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.