Lucknow: Several School Children Injured After Van Collides With Fortuner, Driver Detained

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Several school children sustained injuries after a school van collided with a Fortuner car in the Mahanagar area of Lucknow on Thursday, police said.



According to officials, nine children were inside the school vehicle at the time of the accident. Four of them sustained minor injuries and were given first aid before being sent home. Among the injured, a Class 10 student suffered a hand fracture, while a Class 7 student sustained a leg injury.



Dr Vandana Singh, Emergency Medical Officer at Bhaurao Devras Civil Hospital, Mahanagar, stated that two injured children were brought in for treatment.



"We were informed that there were many children in the van, but two children had come to our emergency. One is named Akshita Singh, and the other is Itika Verma. Both children were injured in the accident involving the van and the Fortuner, and I, as an emergency officer, have seen them. Our orthopaedic surgeon and surgeon have been consulted, and x-rays have been taken; the reports are awaiting," she told ANI.



Police confirmed that the Fortuner involved in the collision did not have a number plate.



"The collision took place with a numberless Fortuner car, which has been seized. The school vehicle and the Fortuner car have been brought to the police station, and action is underway," police said.



The youth driving the Fortuner has been taken into custody, and further investigation is ongoing.



The accident took place near Mount Carvel College in the Mahanagar police station area. Panic spread among the children in the school van following the collision, police added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)